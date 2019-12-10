Guice also missed time earlier this season with a right knee injury.
“This guy’s upbeat, he’s positive, he’s got more energy than the entire building, so it ain’t going to hamper him or stifle him or hold him back by any means,” interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday. “I love the guy. I love his energy and what he brings to the table every day, how he comes into the meeting room, how he goes to the practice field. He’s just a bundle of energy and he gives us a catalyst that most teams don’t have. I’m proud to have him on our team and I’m proud to coach him.”
The Redskins promoted running back Josh Ferguson from the practice squad to fill Guice’s spot on the roster. They also activated Danny Johnson off the physically unable to perform list to replace fellow cornerback Simeon Thomas, who was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
