Haskins will be the fourth rookie to start this season, following No. 1 pick Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, No. 6 pick Daniel Jones of the Giants and sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew of the Jaguars.

Callahan and former coach Jay Gruden preferred to start Keenum over Haskins, who is more of a long-term project.

During his only full season as Ohio State’s starter, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

