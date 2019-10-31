The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had three surgeries during the offseason to remove the tumor and remained away from the team during that time. Williams said it got pretty serious and he was “told some scary things” by doctors that changed his outlook on life.
Williams also expressed dissatisfaction with his contract that runs through 2020 without guaranteed dollars. Despite returning, he would not commit to playing again for the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2010.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.