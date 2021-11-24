STATS AND STUFF: The Falcons have been outscored 68-3 in consecutive losses. They have gone 130-plus minutes and 26 offensive possessions without a touchdown. ... Last week’s 25-0 loss to New England was the first time Atlanta was shut out at home since Oct. 9, 1988. ... The Falcons have gone consecutive games without a touchdown for the first time since 1987. ... Patterson is Atlanta’s leading rusher with 303 yards and its second-leading receiver with 473 yards and has scored seven TDs. ... The Falcons were 3 for 22 on third downs and 1 for 4 on fourth downs in their last two games. ... QB Matt Ryan has thrown two interceptions in each of the last two games. ... Atlanta’s defense is last in the NFL with 11 sacks. … Jaguars QB Lawrence doesn’t have an interception in three consecutive starts. … RB Robinson has scored in four consecutive home games. He has seven rushing TDs this season, joining Maurice Jones-Drew as the only players in franchise history with seven or more rushing TDs in their first two seasons.