STATS AND STUFF: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs would set an NFL record with an interception in this game, giving him at least one in the first seven contests to start a season. The overall longest streak in league history in eight straight games. ... The Cowboys have the NFL’s longest active streak with multiple takeaways at 10 straight games, tied for the best run in franchise history. ... Prescott is the first Dallas QB with at least three touchdown passes in four consecutive games. Tom Brady has the NFL record with 10. ... The Cowboys have at least two straight games of 500-plus yards of total offense for the second year in a row. Last year, they hit that mark for a club-record three consecutive games. ... Micah Parsons has 2½ sacks and could join DeMarcus Ware, Victor Butler and Anthony Spencer as the only Cowboys rookie LBs with three sacks in a season. ... Cousins has 20 career games with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a 110-plus passer rating. That’s the most by any player in his first 10 seasons in NFL history, one more than Aaron Rodgers. ... The Vikings are tied with the Bears for the league lead with 21 sacks, despite playing one fewer game. ... The Vikings have allowed only nine sacks, tied for the lowest six-game total in team history. ... Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has at least five catches in nine straight games, the third-longest active streak in the NFL.