“One of the huge things is the offensive line here,” Fisher said Thursday. “To play next to the best left guard in the league, I’m darn excited for that. But across the board, there are talented guys everywhere. We’ve got a great quarterback coming from Philly and I’m excited to build that chemistry with him and build the chemistry with the guys. But to be a part of that offensive line group, I’m really chomping at the bit to get back to work.”