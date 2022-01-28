Most intriguing simply for its historical significance is the 49ers at the Rams. Sure, it’s a Cali kind of thing, but these are two of the proudest, most accomplished franchises in pro football history. They have met 145 times, with the 49ers taking the past six and holding a 75-67-3 mark against their downstate rivals. The Niners have won the only meeting this deep into the playoffs, 30-3 in 1989 on their way to a fourth of five Super Bowl crowns. The Rams own one of those — when they represented St. Louis with the “Greatest Show on Turf.”