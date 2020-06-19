The team declined to comment, citing federal and state privacy laws about the personal health of employees.
Several 49ers players have been working out this week in Nashville while team facilities are shut down because of the pandemic.
Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, star tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and receivers Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Brandon Aiyuk are among the players who were on hand.
