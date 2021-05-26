Pressed hard against the salary cap this offseason, the Vikings had to cut stalwarts Riley Reiff and Kyle Rudolph among others to create space for other signings. Barr was in danger of joining them, but he agreed to void the final two years of his deal and take a pay cut of a little more than $2 million for this season. The team gained nearly $9 million in cap charge savings this year by doing so, and in turn Barr gets to be eligible for free agency again in 2022. He’ll make $10 million this season through salary and bonuses.