Miami’s league-leading streak of 26 consecutive games with at least one takeaway lives on, though only because Indianapolis fumbled a punt. It’s, by far, the NFL’s longest current takeaway streak; Dallas’ run of 11 such games entering this week is currently the second longest in the league. The Bucs had four turnovers in Week 1 against Dallas and only one since, none in their past two games. They’ll try to tie the franchise record of three consecutive no-turnover games this week, done by the Bucs only once before — in Games 13, 14 and 15 last season.