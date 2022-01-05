“Customization is the future of helmets,” says Jeff Miller, the NFL’s the league’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy. “This season we saw promising developments with the first position-specific helmet on-field and the increasing use of 3D scanning and printing for helmets worn by NFL players. Each position has unique safety characteristics. Through innovation, which the NFL continues to drive through our funding competitions, annual helmet testing and sharing our data with manufacturers and entrepreneurs, players will continue to enjoy more and better choices that evolve alongside the technology.”