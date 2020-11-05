Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. hasn’t been able to practice this week because of a hamstring injury, and defensive end Takk McKinley has been held out with a groin injury.
Cornerback Kendall Sheffield was a full participant after being limited the day before with a concussion and wrist injury. Receiver Russell Gage with limited with shoulder and knee injuries.
Center Alex Mack, right tackle Kaleb McGary were given a day of rest.
Atlanta (2-6) hosts the Denver Broncos (3-4) on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.