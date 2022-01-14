STATS AND STUFF: The Patriots will play a division opponent in the playoffs for the seventh time in team history. They are 5-1 in the previous six games. … New England enters the playoffs as a wild-card team for the first time since the 1998 season. The Patriots have played in the wild-card round four times under Bill Belichick (2005, 2006, 2009 and 2019), but played in those games as the division winner. They are 2-2 in those games. … The Patriots have appeared in 48 playoff games since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay is second with 36. … Belichick will extend his NFL record by coaching in his NFL-leading 44th postseason game. He also can add to his NFL-record 31 playoff wins. … QB Mac Jones led all rookies with 3,801 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this season. … Jackson leads the NFL in interceptions (25) since entering the league in 2018. … K Nick Folk finished tied for second in the NFL lead with 36 field goals and set a single-season career high. … LB Matt Judon leads the team with 12 1/2 sacks. … With a forecast temperature of zero at kickoff, the game has the chance to match the coldest in Bills history. The temperature was zero at kickoff in Buffalo’s 29-23 home win over the Los Angeles Raiders on Jan. 15, 1994. ... Buffalo clinched consecutive AFC East titles for the first time since a four-year run from 1988-91. ... The Bills’ roster features 40 players who have appeared in at least one playoff game, and 38 players with multiple appearances. ... QB Josh Allen has a 2-2 playoff record and will make his fifth postseason start, the most among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Allen was selected seventh overall. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (selected 32nd) has made four postseason starts, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (No. 1) has two, while Atlanta’s Josh Rosen (No. 10), now on his third team, and Carolina’s Sam Darnold (No. 3), now on his second team, have yet to appear in the playoffs. ... Allen is 19-4 in the regular season and 2-0 in the playoffs when he doesn’t commit a turnover. Conversely, he’s 20-17 in the regular season and 0-2 in the postseason when committing a turnover. ... The Bills are 10-1 this season when scoring a TD rushing and 11-2 when topping 100 yards rushing. ... Buffalo is 8-0 when scoring a touchdown on its game-opening drive this season. ... Buffalo is the only team this season to rank in the top five in both total offense and defense. ... Buffalo is 1-6 when trailing at halftime, with the lone win coming against Atlanta two weeks ago. Buffalo trailed 15-14 at the half of an eventual 29-15 win. ... The Bills allowed a franchise-low four first downs and 53 net yards (second fewest in team history) against the Jets last weekend. ... In 11 wins, Buffalo’s defense allowed 135 points, forced 27 turnovers (nine fumbles, 18 interceptions) and generated 36 sacks, including nine against the Jets. In six losses, Buffalo has allowed 154 points, forced three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) and generated six sacks. ... Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde each tied career highs with five interceptions, and were the NFL’s only tandem with five or more each this season.