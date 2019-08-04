SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Panthers six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly returned to team drills for the first time since sustaining an undisclosed injury last Wednesday.

Coach Ron Rivera says the team is approaching Kuechly with “an abundance of caution,” but added Sunday that the six-time Pro Bowl selection was never in the concussion protocol.

Kuechly has suffered three concussions during his NFL career, so there was concern in the fan base when Rivera refused to disclose the nature of the injury.

The 28-year-old Kuechly mostly worked on new things the team was installing on Sunday as the team practiced in shorts and shells.

Rivera says “we as coaches know that this time is not as dire and (there is no need) to put a guy in and expose him to situations.”

___

