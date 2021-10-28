STATS AND STUFF: Cincinnati is coming off back-to-back wins of more than 20 points, including a 41-17 rout of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens last week to move into a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North. ... The Bengals are second in the NFL in yards per pass play (9.22) and third in yards per play (6.2). ... The Bengals have scored on every one of their red-zone possessions (seven TDs, six FGs). ... Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow is tied for first in the NFL with eight passing plays of at least 40 yards. ... Chase, Burrow’s former college teammate at LSU, is tops in the league with six receptions of at least 40 yards, second in yards receiving (754) and is tied for second with 13 receptions of at least 20 yards. His 754 yards receiving are the most by a player through his first seven NFL games. ... The Bengals are second in the league in yards allowed per play (5.1). ... The Bengals have scored 34 points in their first possession after halftime, the most in the NFL. ... Bengals offensive line coach/run game coordinator Frank Pollack was on the Jets’ coaching staff in the 2019 and ’20 seasons under Adam Gase. ... The Jets’ 54-13 loss at New England last week marked the fourth-most points they’ve allowed in team history. ... New York has been outscored 44-0 in the first quarter and is the first team to go scoreless in the opening period in its first six games since the 2008 Detroit Lions, who went 0-16. ... White will become the 36th quarterback to start a game for the Jets since Joe Namath played his last game for the franchise in 1976. ... The Jets are the only NFL team to not have an interception this season.