“Maybe I can call the game from the hotel room with the team,” Griffin joked. “But, seriously, PORTL is the wave of the future. ... This is an opportunity not only to affect the market of advertising, marketing, to beaming people different places for concerts or for meetings. It’s not just really cool, but it’s practical. ... People have told me since I turned pro there’s nothing more valuable than your time. So instead of having to fly all the way across the world to go to China or go to Switzerland, or to go to Europe, wherever, you can just beam yourself over there. Instead of having to spend all this money to do these different advertising things, you can literally invest in this PORTL device and do all your advertising in one spot and make it come to life.”