“I think right now I would say we’re pleased with where we are, but it’s not a point where we would want to take our foot off the gas pedal,” Sills said. “We certainly still see, as we’ve seen I mentioned before with the Arizona situation, high rates of community exposure. So I think we have to continue to be vigilant, but we’ll certainly look at the data and not only think about pulling back, but see where the protocol can become more effective.