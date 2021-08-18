NOTES: Rodgers said there hasn’t been any kind of big push from players to sign Clay Matthews, the former Packers outside linebacker who hasn’t played for anyone since 2019. Rodgers, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb had issued posts on social media with Matthews’ picture last week. Rodgers said that stemmed from a FaceTime conversation the three of them had with Matthews. ... Royce Newman spent much of the day working as the Packers’ first-team right guard for a second straight practice, a sign the rookie fourth-round pick from Mississippi is very much in the mix for a starting guard spot along with Jon Runyan Jr., Lucas Patrick and Ben Braden. Runyan was often working as the first-team left guard. ... The Packers signed quarterback Jake Dolegala and released cornerback Stanford Samuels. Dolegala’s presence gives the Packers a second quarterback to work with Kurt Benkert in Saturday’s preseason game with the Jets if Jordan Love’s shoulder issue prevents him from playing. The Packers don’t plan on using Rodgers in any preseason games.