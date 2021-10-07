STATS AND STUFF: Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked together on the Los Angeles Rams’ staff in 2017. ... This is the first time the Packers have played in Cincinnati since 2013. They haven’t won in Cincinnati since 1998 (that stretch includes road losses to the Bengals in 2005 and 2013). ... LaFleur is in his third season as Packers coach. In his first two seasons, he led the team to 26 regular-season wins, the second most in NFL history by a coach in his first two years. ... The Packers are 22-0 under LaFleur when they have fewer turnovers than their opponent. They’re 4-1 when the turnover margin is even and 3-6 when they have more turnovers than their opponent. … The Packers have won three straight since opening the season with an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida. … Rodgers has thrown eight touchdown passes with no interceptions during this three-game win streak. … Rodgers has 420 career touchdown passes, one shy of Philip Rivers for fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list. … This trip to Cincinnati starts a stretch in which the Packers go on the road for four of five games. … Packers WR Davante Adams has an NFL-leading 31 receptions. … Packers WR Randall Cobb is coming off a two-touchdown game against Pittsburgh. That marked Cobb’s first game with multiple touchdown receptions since 2015. … On Sept. 20, 2009 at Lambeau Field, Cincinnati DE Antwan Odom sacked Rodgers five times, tying the Bengals record. ... Bengals RB Joe Mixon had 18 carries for 62 yards and three receptions for 39 yards in the last meeting with Green Bay in 2017. ... Taylor is one win away from matching his win total last season. In his first season in 2019, Cincinnati was 2-14.