NOTES: Jenkins was the only player not to practice. … TE Josiah Deguara, who missed last week with a concussion, was back at practice. … WR Davante Adams, who led the NFL with 18 receiving touchdowns last season, has been kept out of the end zone in both games. He hasn’t gone three consecutive games without scoring since midway through the 2019 season. “They’re cheating. It’s been a lot of doubles. I don’t think I’ve gotten a single in the red zone yet,” he said. … LaFleur’s brother, Mike, was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator the past four seasons before taking over as Jets offensive coordinator this season. However, his wife’s first cousin is 49ers head of strength and conditioning Dustin Perry. “It’s never necessarily fun playing against your friends, but it’s part of the business,” LaFleur said.