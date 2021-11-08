K Mason Crosby had a franchise-record streak of 27 consecutive successful field-goal attempts snapped last month at Cincinnati. Since making his first three field-goal tries in that Bengals game, Crosby has made just four of his last 10 attempts. The transition to a new holder, with Corey Bojorquez taking over for JK Scott, has played a role. The laces have been pointing in the wrong direction on some of Crosby’s recent misses. Green Bay also switched long snappers last week, with Steven Wirtel replacing Hunter Bradley.