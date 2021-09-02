The Packers are loaded for another run at a title after 13-3 records in their first two years with coach Matt LaFleur, still riding the enviable wave of having a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback in place since Brett Favre took over in 1992. Rodgers replaced him as the starter in 2008, and the Packers have won the NFC North seven of 13 times — plus the Super Bowl after the 2010 season.