“I’ll always bleed black and gold,” Roethlisberger said. “I didn’t want to go anywhere. I told the Rooneys and Coach Tomlin that I wanted to be here. I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is home to me. Almost half of my life has been here playing football for the Steelers. That’s why I took a pay cut to stay here and help this team because I believe in this group.”