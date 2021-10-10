Denver fell behind by 18 points in the third quarter before rallying behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who started after spending the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Bridgewater completed 24 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. He led Denver inside the Pittsburgh 10 in the final minute, but his fourth-down pass attempt in the back of the end zone to Courtland Sutton was picked off by James Pierre.