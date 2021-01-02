The network said that Boomer Esiason, who normally is in CBS’ New York studio for “The NFL Today,” will team with Jim Nantz at SoFi Stadium calling the Cardinal-Rams game.
Romo joins NBC’s Al Michaels as a member of a network’s top announce crew to be sidelined this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Michaels did not do the Dec. 20 Browns-Giants game and missed last week’s Titans-Packers game.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.