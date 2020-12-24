Widby averaged 42 yards a punt for his career and finished his NFL career with two seasons in Green Bay. In his first season with the Packers, Widby completed the only two passes of his career, including one for a touchdown.
He was selected in three different professional drafts in two sports. In addition to New Orleans drafting him in 1967, Widby also was drafted by the New Orleans Buccaneers in the 1967 ABA draft and by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA draft that same year.
Widby played a season with the Bucs in the ABA before turning back to football.
At the University of Tennessee, Widby became the only athlete to earn varsity letters in four different sports. He played three seasons on the football team, three on the basketball team, one on the baseball team and a year playing golf.
He led the NCAA with a punting average of 43.8 yards in 1966. In basketball, Widby was the 1967 SEC player of the year after leading Tennessee to the SEC championship that season.
___
