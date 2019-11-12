Lock is one of two players on IR that the Broncos have designated for a possible return this season. The other is wide receiver Tim Patrick (hand), who returned two weeks ago.

Callahan has remained on the 53-man roster while dealing with a right foot injury since July. It’s the same foot he broke last December before signing a three-year, $21 million free agent contract to follow Vic Fangio from the Chicago Bears to Denver.

In Callahan’s absence, the Broncos (3-6) have found a hidden gem in waiver wire pickup Davontae Harris, who’s helped the secondary post the league’s fourth-best defense behind only the 49ers (8-1), Patriots (8-1) and Bills (6-3).

QB Brandon Allen will make his first road start Sunday at Minnesota (6-3). Allen replaced Joe Flacco (neck) and led Denver over Cleveland 24-19 in his NFL debut before the Broncos’ bye last week.

