McCarthy tested positive Monday and said he was experiencing more symptoms a day later. He coughed periodically during a phone interview with reporters Tuesday. McCarthy is participating in virtual meetings.
The other coaches who won’t make the trip to New Orleans include offensive line coach Joe Philbin and his assistant, Jeff Blasko; offensive assistant Scott Tolzien; and two members of the strength and conditioning staff, coordinator Harold Nash Jr. and assistant Kendall Smith.
Another strength and conditioning assistant, Cedric Smith, has been in protocols but was expected to be cleared for the game.
Receiver Amari Cooper has been cleared to return to the team’s facility after missing two games following a positive COVID-19 test. But McCarthy said Cooper hasn’t practiced and still wasn’t feeling well. The coach indicated it was unlikely the unvaccinated Cooper would play against the Saints.
