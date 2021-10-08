“There’s three things that nowadays in college that some of these guys come to our NFL and they haven’t done,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. “No. 1, they haven’t taken a snap under center, so that’s a change for them. No. 2, they don’t call a cadence. You think that’s a little thing, but that’s a huge thing to be able to bark out the cadence, help you out. Then, they don’t call a play in the huddle. They’re looking off to the side or the coach is changing the play.