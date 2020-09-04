Sloman will replace Zuerlein, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent after eight seasons with the Rams. Zuerlein was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, and he scored the Rams’ only points in the Super Bowl one season later.
Zuerlein was one of the league’s most consistent kickers over his tenure in St. Louis and Los Angeles, but he made just 24 of his 33 field goal attempts last season in a sharp decline from his previous three years. Once known for his long-distance abilities, Zuerlein made just 10 of his 18 attempts longer than 39 yards.
The Rams waived 17 players Friday ahead of Saturday’s final cutdown deadline. Those players included running back John Kelly, offensive guard Jamil Demby, linebacker Derrick Moncrief and receiver Easop Winston.
