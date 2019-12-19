With the Panthers (5-9) out of playoff contention, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said the time “felt right” to give Grier a shot.

“We think a lot of Will and that is why we drafted him where we did,” Turner said. “We have been developing him all year. He has been ready to go since Week 3 (when he moved into the backup role). I think it is just good for him to get out and play.”

Turner said there will be no limitations on the playbook with Grier taking over at quarterback, adding that “we will run the plays that work.”

Grier hasn’t taken many snaps with the first team until this week.

“It’s all about making quick decisions, reading the defense and taking what is there and not trying to press,” Turner said.

