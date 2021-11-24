STATS AND STUFF: The Eagles are 4-2 on the road. .... The Eagles have scored at least 40 points in multiple games for the first time since 2017. They have scored 30-plus points five times this season. … CB Darius Slay is the second player in Eagles history to have three defensive TDs in a season. CB Eric Allen had four in 1993. … K Jake Elliott is 18 for 20 (90%) on field goals this season. … Jason Kelce will make his 117th consecutive regular-season start, the longest active streak among NFL centers. ... This is the Giants’ first game since firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday. ... New York had a season-low 215 yards against the Bucs on Monday. ... QB Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and scored on a 34-yard run in the last meeting. He needs 274 yards passing to become the first Giant to throw for 2,500 yards in each of his first three seasons. ... TE Evan Engram has TD catches in two of his last three games. ... T Andrew Thomas caught at 2-yard TD pass, becoming the Giants’ first offensive lineman to catch a TD since 1960. ... CB Adoree Jackson had his first interception as a Giant on Monday, giving New York picks in seven straight games. ... New York has a takeaway in every game this season, the first time that has happened since 2011. ...LB Azeez Ojulari ranks second among rookies with 5 1/2 sacks. ... K Graham Gano is 20 of 22 on field goal attempts, including 9 of 10 from at least 40 yards.