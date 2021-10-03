49ers: K Robbie Gould apparently injured his groin in warmups and was unavailable. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicked an extra point on the opening drive but missed a 41-yard FG try later in the first half. Wishnowsky then missed an extra point following San Francisco’s second TD after a false start before a 2-point try. ... LT Trent Williams left in the second half with an elbow injury. ... DE Arden Key was evaluated for a concussion.