“I’ve been through worse, unfortunately,” Ryan said. “It was a low-possession game. They did a good job on the offensive side of the ball for Carolina running the football, kind of shrinking the clock. When you’re going into it and that’s the case, you have to be opportunistic and you can’t worry about what the stats are. You have to find a way to get it done when we needed to, but we certainly were in that football game all the way through it.”