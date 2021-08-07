Notes: The Falcons took a break from their training site in Flowery Branch to hold a nearly two-hour practice at their home field. ... DE Dante Fowler, who came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, did not practice. ... RB Qadree Ollison and DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner were also held out. ... RT Willie Beavers, not rookie Jalen Mayfield, took the snaps with the first-team offense while Mayfield had taken most of the snaps in camp leading up to Saturday. The team is still waiting on Kaleb McGary, a former first-round pick and a starter the last two years, to return from the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury. ... DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, took most of the snaps with the first-team defense. ... Smith said Beavers and Ogundeji earned their roles by winning their one-on-one matchups last week. Neither is penciled in as a starter just yet.