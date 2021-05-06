By Associated Press May 6, 2021 at 3:09 p.m. UTCMIAMI — Safety Bobby McCain was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins, who took Jevon Holland of Oregon as a potential replacement in the second round of the draft.Holland is now the front-runner to be paired at safety with veteran Eric Rowe this season.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightMcCain, who has spent his entire six-year NFL career with Miami, started 15 games last season and has 55 career starts. His release clears $5.6 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLcomment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.