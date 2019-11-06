Randall got hurt in the Browns’ loss to Seattle on Oct. 13.

Starting defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) and tight ends Pharaoh Brown (concussion) and Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) were missing from Wednesday’s practice. Coach Freddie Kitchens was vague on their status other than saying they were considered day to day as the Browns prepare to host the Buffalo Bills (6-2) this week.

Left tackle Greg Robinson practiced after suffering an ankle injury against the Broncos. He got hurt, returned to the game and left again.

Cleveland has lost four straight.

