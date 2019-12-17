Now Jenkins joins a Saints team that already has clinched the NFC South for a third straight season and is in the hunt for one of the top two playoff seeds in the NFC heading into its final two regular-season games.

The 31-year-old Jenkins has started all but two games in which he has played during his eight-year career. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016, the year he signed a five-year, $62 million deal with New York.

Jenkins has 22 career interceptions, four this season, tying a career high set as a rookie in 2012 with the St. Louis Rams.

Marshon Lattimore and former Giant Eli Apple have been the Saints’ starting cornerbacks this season, but New Orleans routinely uses five- and six-defensive back formations in passing situations.

