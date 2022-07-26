Saints add Brown; Mathieu excused for personal matter

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran NFL running back Malcolm Brown on the eve of their first training camp practice, general manager Mickey Loomis announced. The Saints also have excused Tyrann Mathieu from the opening of training camp while the newly acquired safety and former LSU star attends to a personal matter.

The Saints hold their first practice of camp on Wednesday at their suburban New Orleans headquarters.

The signing of Brown adds depth behind top running back Alvin Kamara, who could face a multi-game suspension because of his arrest in Las Vegas that stemmed from a fight that resulted in an injury during the most recent Pro Bowl weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Brown has played six seasons for the Rams and spent last season with Miami. He has averaged 4 yards per carry for his career and has 12 touchdowns rushing to go with 46 receptions for 337 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints also added center Nick Martin and defensive end Scott Patchan while waiving punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller.

Martin, who is 6-4 and 295 pounds, was a second-round draft choice by Houston in 2017 and spent four seasons with the Texans and last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has appeared in 79 career regular season games with 62 starts.

The 6-4, 251-pound Patchan is an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State who was first signed by Indianapolis in May and cut by the Colts on Saturday.

