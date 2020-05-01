Hunt has 7 1/2 sacks in his career, along with seven passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four special teams stops.
In college, Hunt might was known as much for his special teams play as his defense. He blocked 10 field goals during his four seasons at SMU, when he also had 16 1/2 sacks.
Hunt is Estonian and before college represented his country at the World Junior Track and Field Championships, winning gold in discus and shot put.
Hunt joins a Saints squad that has both 2019 starting ends — Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport — returning along with regular reserves Trey Hendrickson and Mario Edwards.
