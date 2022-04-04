Charlton is a former first-round draft choice out of Michigan, selected 28th overall by Dallas in 2017. He played just two seasons for the Cowboys, followed by a season each for Miami, Kansas City and Pittsburgh.

He has 12 tackles for losses, 11 1/2 sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 55 career games.

Story continues below advertisement

He joins a position group that already includes starters Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport, as well as 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner.

Advertisement

The 6-foot, 199-pound Evans started 21 games in his first two NFL seasons with Tampa Bay before an Achilles injury that wiped out his 2019 season. He was released in 2020 and has not played an NFL game since.

Tampa Bay selected the former Texas A&M standout in the second round of the 2017 draft.

He has four interceptions, eight passes defensed, one 34-yard fumble return for a touchdown and one special teams stop in 24 career games.

___