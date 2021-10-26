Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat left Monday night’s game with a pectoral injury. Lutz was the Saints’ only place-kicker for the previous five seasons and had just been designated last week to return from New Orleans’ injured reserve list before announcing his setback. It’s also unclear when reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill will be ready to return from his Week 5 concussion. Returner and receiver Deonte Harris also sat out Monday with a hamstring injury that has lingered for a couple of weeks.