STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers have lost 10 of their last 12 games... Carolina is 3-4 on the road this season. ... QB Sam Darnold is 4-5 as the team’s starter. ... Darnold replaces Newton, who has lost his last 13 starts as a Panthers starter dating back to 2018. Newton will be the team’s backup QB but it’s unclear if he will play. ... RB Chuba Hubbard was held to 9 yards rushing last week by Tampa Bay. ... D.J. Moore is one of three NFL receivers with 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last three seasons. Stefon Diggs and Tyler Lockett are the others. ... LB Haason Reddick had 1 ½ sacks in a Week 2 win over the Saints. ... DE Brian Burns has four sacks in four career games vs. the Saints. ... S Jeremy Chinn leads all DBs with 219 tackles since 2020. ... In seven career starts at QB, all with the Saints, Hill is 5-2 with 12 TDs (six passing, six rushing) vs. six INTs. ... Kamara is one of two running backs in NFL history (Roger Craig) with more than 4,000 yards rushing and 3,000 yards receiving in his first five seasons. ... WR Marquez Callaway had 46 yards receiving last week and has career highs for receptions (40), yards receiving (601) and TDs receiving (six) this season. ... WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey led the team with 70 yards receiving last week. ... Jordan last week became the fourth NFL player since 2000 (along with Jared Allen, Robert Mathis and Julius Peppers) with at least seven sacks in 10 straight seasons. ... DE Marcus Davenport has a career-high 7 1/2 sacks in 2021