STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — New Orleans has won four straight against Chicago. ... NFC South-leading Saints are 4-0 with QB Teddy Bridgewater starting, after Drew Brees tore ligament in right thumb during Week 2 loss to Los Angeles Rams. ... WR Michael Thomas leads NFL with 53 receptions, ranks second with 632 yards receiving. ... DE Cameron Jordan had two sacks against Jacksonville, giving him 16 multi-sack games. ... P Thomas Morstead forced Jaguars to start between own 2- and 15-yard line on five of six punts last week. ... Saints have allowed no punt return yards in past two games. ... Saints K Wil Lutz has made 13 of 14 field goals this season, with lone miss from beyond 50 yards. ... Saints averaging 344.7 yards per game this season, 34.5 yards per game below 2018 average with Brees at QB for 15 of 16 games. ... Saints have allowed 71.3 yards rushing per game during past three weeks. ... During four-game winning streak, Saints have gained fewer than 270 total net yards twice. ... Saints have totaled 100-plus yards rushing in three straight. ... Defending NFC North champion Bears were 3-2 last season, then lost another game before going on 9-1 run that propelled them to playoffs for first time since 2010. ... Chicago lost 24-21 to Oakland in London two weeks ago. ... Bears have hit 100-yard rushing mark once this season, managed season-low 42 yards on ground against Raiders. ... Chicago hopes to have QB Mitchell Trubisky back after missing one game because of left shoulder injury. No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, he was hurt scrambling on opening drive in win over Minnesota on Sept. 29. ... QB Chase Daniel, who played for New Orleans from 2009-12 and in 2017, would make second straight start if Trubisky unavailable. ... WR Allen Robinson had seven receptions for 97 yards, two TDs against Oakland. In only game against New Orleans, Robinson had six catches for 151 yards and one TD playing for Jacksonville on Dec. 27, 2015. ... Fantasy Tip: The Saints figure to continue leaning on Thomas, particularly if RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) is unavailable or limited.