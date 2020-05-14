He returns to a Saints team that has four of five starters back on the offensive line and used its first-round draft choice last month on Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.
Omameh also played at Michigan and began his NFL career with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
The Columbus, Ohio, native has played in 81 regular-season games in a career that also has included stints with Tampa Bay, Chicago, Jacksonville and the New York Giants. He has 57 regular-season starts.
