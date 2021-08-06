The Saints have confidence in 6-foot-3, 300-pound Tuttle and the 6-3, 290-pound Roach because of their “effort, energy, toughness — the intangibles,” Nielsen said. “Those guys got it all. They run to the football. They’re tough in the middle. You know, any good defense you’re up against, they’re good in the middle. Those two guys have been good in the middle. And look, they’re still young players. ... So, I still want to see improvement.”