Turner was sidelined with knee and hand injuries in 2020 and also tested positive for COVID-19 during the season.
Turner now joins a roster that already has two starting defensive ends in 10-year veteran Cameron Jordan and fourth-year pro Marcus Davenport, a 2018 first-round pick whose fifth-year option was picked up by the Saints earlier on Thursday.
But he could see considerable playing time as a rookie nonetheless because the Saints have been known to use three-defensive-end packages during certain passing situations.
The bigger need for the Saints was arguably at cornerback. But New Orleans was unable to trade up before four of the top-rated cornerbacks in the draft had been selected by other clubs.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL