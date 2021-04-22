OUTLOOK: The Saints still have many of their most productive players from their recent run of NFC titles: Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, LB Damario Davis and DE Cam Jordan. But there is very little depth after gutting the roster of veteran regulars to get under the salary cap. Payton has said he has a healthy competition between Hill and Winston to succeed Drew Brees, but the Saints will want more talent in the defensive backfield, along the defensive line and at receiver. They also won’t likely pass up a prospect at QB or linebacker. The Saints have been known to unload later-round draft picks in order to trade up in search of quality over quantity, so it would be no surprise to see them move up.