The Saints had to start rookie QB Ian Book under center and were missing two starting receivers, along with both starting offensive tackles. For the second straight game, New Orleans failed to score a touchdown. They got away with it in a stunning 9-0 shutout victory at Tampa Bay in Week 15. But on Monday night they faded down the stretch in a 20-3 loss, finished with fewer than 170 net yards and did not convert any of their 12 third downs.