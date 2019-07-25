METAIRIE, La. — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is declining to predict a quick resolution to team-leading receiver Michael Thomas’ contract holdout.

Loomis says he does not believe the negotiation positions of the two sides are far apart, but the general manager also asserts that he is aiming for a deal that is right for the Saints — regardless of what other teams decide to pay for elite receivers.

Thomas was the only player on the Saints roster who failed to report for training camp on Thursday. The first practice is Friday.

Last season, Thomas ranked first in the NFL in catches with 125, sixth in yards receiving with 1,405 and his nine touchdowns tied for 10th. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons since New Orleans made him a second-round draft choice out of Ohio State.

